Bonita "Bonnie" Burgin

August 4, 1942-December 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Bonita "Bonnie" Burgin, 78, of Rock Island, IL, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at UnityPoint, Rock Island. There will be no services.

Bonnie was born August 4, 1942, in Cape May, NJ, the daughter of Harold and Lois (Birdsell) Montgomery. She was a graduate of Macomb High School Class of 1961. She married Eugene Burgin July 27, 1969, in Macomb, IL. He died May 7, 1999.

She worked for the Maid Rite, East Moline, Fresh Pak, Moline, the Daily Dispatch, and and most recently at the Quad City Times. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, collecting dolls and Betty Boop items. She was a member of the Moline Legion Ladies Auxiliary and First Lutheran Church, Moline. She loved her pets.

Survivors include her children, Penny Powell, Mayfield, KY, Mary Jane Burgin, Rock Island, and Harold (Faye) Burgin, Bettendorf, IA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Brenda Frymire; son-in-law, Robert Powell; half sister, Diana Morgan; and half bother, Gerald Fuhr.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com