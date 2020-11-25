Bradley "Brad" Richard McAdam

October 25, 1955-November 23, 2020

Bradley "Brad" Richard McAdam, 65, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Monday November 23rd, 2020 at 10:25am in his home in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones as he made his journey home to Heaven to be united with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Brad was born October 25, 1955, in Rock Island, Illinois to Richard and Betty (Fischer) McAdam. He is preceded in death by his son, Bradley Richard McAdam, Jr, and his father and mother.

He is survived by his sons Brock E. (and Tracy) McAdam of Grand Forks, North Dakota and Cody D. (and Raylea) McAdam of Aberdeen, Washington; sister Carole Doyle of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother Eric McAdam of Terre Haute, Indiana; Grandchildren Ashley McAdam, Jaxon Pecka, Harper McAdam, and Finleigh McAdam of Grand Forks, ND; Cody James McAdam and Ryen James Rodney of Aberdeen, WA; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much and who loved him. Also, a very dear and caring person Donna McAdam, sister-in-law, who helped make Brad's life more bearable with his special needs in his later life.

Brad entered the US Air Force in June 1974, at 18 years old, became known as 'Mac', and enjoyed a 20 year career retiring with the rank of E-6 Technical Sargent who was in charge of Aircraft Generator Equipment at many air bases in the United States, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Iceland. His record of service was marked with many honors, commendations, and citations for his distinguished meritorious service. The Air Force was Brad's love and patriotic calling to be part of the Best Air Force in the world.

Brad was a very loving and compassionate man who loved to live life to the fullest. He always was looking for adventure in the things he did both in work and at home. Even when Brad started showing signs of his degenerative disease (Machado-Joseph disease) at age 38, he would never give up in his fight. He continued to work and live as best as possible by himself and with the help of other family and friends. He lived up to his nickname 'tough ol' Bird'. His fight did wear him down until he finally said 'I'm done' during his last hospital stay. Brad will always be loved and always missed.

Visitation services will be Saturday November 28 from 2pm to 4pm at Samaritan funeral home, 2425 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, Indiana with funeral services to immediately follow. All family and friends are invited. Burial will be on Monday November 30 with military honors at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois with only the immediate family present.

In addition, the visitation and funeral will be live-stream on FaceBook at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/cody.mcadam.106/posts/668797850492904

Online condolences may be made to www.samaritanfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 69 South, Suite 1725; Minneapolis, Minnesota 55426 or online at www.ataxia.org.