Brandon W. Rottman

March 25, 1989-March 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Brandon W. Rottman, 32, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at his residence.

A live-streamed funeral service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and can be viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/obituary/Brandon-Rottman. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the funeral home. Visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Brandon was born on March 25, 1989 in Moline, the son of Jim Knodel and Michelle Rottman. He worked as a line worker for multiple factories. Brandon enjoyed drawing, playing sports, spending time with his kids, nieces and nephews and playing video games. He was an avid Batman fan.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Jim Knodel and Michelle Rottman; children, Brandon Rottman Jr. and Danielle Moore; step-mom, Tammy Cain; step-father, William Bolio; brother, Andrew Bolio; sisters, Amber Bolio, Alyssa (Blake) Eastman, and Kelsey Lewis; grandparents, Darrel and Patricia Rottman and Harold Knodel; step-sisters, Abigayle and Emily Bolio; and multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

