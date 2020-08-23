Brian "Randy" Ballard

January 25, 1947-August 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Brian "Randy" Ballard, 73, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. A live-stream funeral can be viewed at 11 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Burial will take place in Andalusia Cemetery where military honors will be presented. Memorials may be made in care of Gilda's Club.

Randy was born on January 25, 1947 in Moline, Ill., a son of Robert J. and Mary B. Shouhart Ballard. He married Cynthia Wakeland on June 24, 1967 in Moline.

Randy worked in manufacturing for John Deere Plow and Planter in Moline before finishing his career at the shipping department in Milan where he retired in September of 1996 after 30 years.

Randy was a member of the Milan Rifle Club - action shooters and the Pyrotechnical Guild International. He was a lead shooter for J & M displays for 25 years. Randy was also an avid bass fisherman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cynthia Ballard, Rock Island; children, James "Jim" (Kristen) Ballard, Taylor Ridge and Debbie (Joseph) Beuselinck, Rock Island; mother, Mary Beth Ballard, Davenport; grandchildren, Ryan (Haley) Beuselinck and Sarah Ballard; and brother, Gary Robert Ballard, Bettendorf.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandson, Brandon Ballard.

In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Funeral home staff will allow 50 people in the funeral home at a time during visitation.

