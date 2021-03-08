Brian James Baze

February 13, 1977-March 3, 2021

OTTAWA-Brian James Baze, 44, of Ottawa, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 3, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10th, in St. Patrick Church, LaSalle with the Rev. Thomas Otto officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. The mass will be available via livestream on the Hurst Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services, and burial will be in Dayton Corners Cemetery in Colona, IL, at 2 p.m.with Pastor Horn officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle is entrusted with his arrangements.

Brian was born in Moline on February 13, 1977, to Bob and Linda (Ash) Baze. On September 18, 2010, he married Elizabeth (Liz) Zelenski at St. Patrick Church in LaSalle. He worked at Tyson Fresh Meats for 23 years, and was most recently the Plant Manager at the Ottawa Warehouse. Brian was a graduate of United Township High School in East Moline, IL. He earned his Associates Degree from IVCC and a Bachelors of Accounting degree from Western Illinois University. Brian always enjoyed an adventure. He loved skydiving, Jiu Jitsu and other martial arts, and excelled at weightlifting, earning several titles and a sponsorship. Brian volunteered his time to the community by helping people with their income tax returns, was excited to teach a Junior Achievement class and was humbled to receive the Forty Under 40 award.

Brian is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Zelenski) Baze; his parents, Bob and Linda Baze of Colona, IL; his daughter, Rachel Baze; his sister, Beth (Larry) Bernauer of Orion, IL; in-laws, Joe and Mary Beth Zelenski; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his beloved puppy, Penelope (Penny) Rose.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Evelyn Ash; his paternal grandparents, Wanetta and Bob Stuard; and his uncles Robert Ash, Mike Aldene and Bob Thompson.

Pallbearers will be Chris Aldene, Larry Bernauer, Parker Hann, Dave Kershaw, Nick Mason and Collin Shutt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

