Bridget M. Farver

Bridget M. Farver

July 27, 1961-March 26, 2022

Bridget M. Farver, 60, of Matherville, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bridget was born on July 27, 1961, in Moline, Illinois, the first and only daughter of John and Barbara (Swails) Clark. She spent a majority of her life active, dedicating her youth to dancing, volleyball, ballet, yoga, and swimming. She particularly loved the great outdoors, admiring the birds and butterflies, camping, or just enjoying s'mores over a bonfire with good friends. Bridget rarely missed a chance to laugh.

Bridget married Myron "Mike" Farver on Valentine's Day in 2013. She was the quintessential homemaker, who loved her husband and children. She spent her final years building and maintaining a meticulous garden, reading and journaling, and spending as much time as she could with her beloved husband. She left love notes around the house for Mike, and recipes in nooks and crannies of books (often with her own humorous commentary).

Those left to cherish Bridget's memory include her husband, Mike; her mother, Barbara; brother and sister-in-law, John and Sue Clark; her children: Jacqueline (Izz); Katherine; Andrea; and Harley; beloved grandchildren, Joseph and Juliette, dear friends and many cousins.

Bridget was preceded in death by her father, John Clark; her grandparents, Roy and Opal (Stewart) Swails.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 29, 2022.
