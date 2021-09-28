Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brock Steven Parker
2003 - 2021
BORN
2003
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Geneseo High SchoolRock Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Brock Steven Parker

August 20, 2003-September 24, 2021

GENESEO-Brock Steven Parker, 18, of Geneseo, passed away surrounded by his loving family and Reverend Steven Mueller on Friday, September 24, 2021, at University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, IA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Reverend Steven Mueller will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be made to a scholarship of donor's choice at Geneseo High School or Rock Falls High School. The family asks that if you have Rock Falls or Geneseo sports apparel, please feel free to wear it to the services in honor of Brock.

Brock was born August 20, 2003, the son of Kevin and Christy (Anders) Parker at Illini Hospital, Silvis, IL. He was attending his senior year at Rock Falls High School. Brock loved playing football, wrestling, and working on his car. He could always be found in the garage or in the weight room doing strength training. He liked to play video games, hang out with friends, and play his music loud.

"There is no fair in life and death. If it were, no good men would die young." - Mitch Alborn. Brock will be deeply missed by his friends and especially his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving parents, Kevin and Christy, Geneseo; sisters, Melanie and Kelly; grandparents, Phil and Judy Anders, Ron Parker, and Caroline Parker; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brock was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Gramps and Popo; and his great- grandmothers.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Concordia Lutheran Church
Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My condolences.
Leta Parker
Family
October 22, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am here for whatever you may need.
Luci Kaiser
October 11, 2021
May you find the strength to face tomorrow in the love that surrounds you today...
Amanda Siperly
September 29, 2021
Deepest sympathy to you all at this time.
Kris Harrell
Other
September 28, 2021
we are so sorry for your loss. We haven´t seen you, Kevin, since you and Aaron were in school, but he always thought of you as a good friend. God be with you and yours. You are in our prayers.
Joy and Larry hanna
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results