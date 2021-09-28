Brock Steven Parker

August 20, 2003-September 24, 2021

GENESEO-Brock Steven Parker, 18, of Geneseo, passed away surrounded by his loving family and Reverend Steven Mueller on Friday, September 24, 2021, at University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, IA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Reverend Steven Mueller will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be made to a scholarship of donor's choice at Geneseo High School or Rock Falls High School. The family asks that if you have Rock Falls or Geneseo sports apparel, please feel free to wear it to the services in honor of Brock.

Brock was born August 20, 2003, the son of Kevin and Christy (Anders) Parker at Illini Hospital, Silvis, IL. He was attending his senior year at Rock Falls High School. Brock loved playing football, wrestling, and working on his car. He could always be found in the garage or in the weight room doing strength training. He liked to play video games, hang out with friends, and play his music loud.

"There is no fair in life and death. If it were, no good men would die young." - Mitch Alborn. Brock will be deeply missed by his friends and especially his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving parents, Kevin and Christy, Geneseo; sisters, Melanie and Kelly; grandparents, Phil and Judy Anders, Ron Parker, and Caroline Parker; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brock was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Gramps and Popo; and his great- grandmothers.