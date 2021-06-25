Menu
Bruce C. Allison
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Bruce C. Allison

October 7, 1948-June 19, 2021

MOLINE-Bruce C. Allison, 72, of Moline, IL, passed away on June 19, 2021, at Unity Point in Rock Island, IL.

A son, of Don and Jane, he was born on October 7, 1948, in Davenport, IA. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Europe as a Military Policeman. He later devoted his career to Builders Sales and Service, retiring as vice president and part owner.

Surviving are his wife Helen, whom he was married to for over fifty years and children; son Bruce and family and daughter Heidi and family.

Private family services were held.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wendt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
From your "old" neighbors at Maple Lane. We were shocked and saddened by Bruce's death. May God be with you in this time of sadness and mourning. And also with "Brucie" and his family. We only knew him when he was little- lived at Maple Lane 1976-77.
Rosie Clark & Dean Clark
June 25, 2021
Helen & Family, I am so sorry to hear about Bruce's death. He was truly one of the mot genuine people I have ever know. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers in these tough times.
Scott Fournier and Bruce's BSSC family
June 25, 2021
I am so sorry. Bruce was such a nice man, he will be missed by all. Millie will be lost, but her mom will always take care of her. Sincerely, Sandy and Billy West Park Walkers
Sandy west
June 25, 2021
