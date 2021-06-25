Bruce C. Allison

October 7, 1948-June 19, 2021

MOLINE-Bruce C. Allison, 72, of Moline, IL, passed away on June 19, 2021, at Unity Point in Rock Island, IL.

A son, of Don and Jane, he was born on October 7, 1948, in Davenport, IA. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Europe as a Military Policeman. He later devoted his career to Builders Sales and Service, retiring as vice president and part owner.

Surviving are his wife Helen, whom he was married to for over fifty years and children; son Bruce and family and daughter Heidi and family.

Private family services were held.