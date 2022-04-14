Menu
Bruce K. Breiby
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Sherrard High School
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
Bruce K Breiby

April 30, 1950-April 12, 2022

SHERRARD-Bruce K Breiby, 71, of Sherrard, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at home.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Orion. Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm Friday, April 15, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sherrard Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bruce was born on April 30, 1950, in Milan, the son of Clyde and Mavis (Nichol) Erickson. Bruce married Linda R DeGreve on May 19, 1979. Bruce attended Sherrard High School. Bruce started working at the Sherrard Lumber Yard in 1964. As a laborer-operator he went to work for Murphy Brothers with Larry McMeekan, SMI, and then retired from Bob White Masonry in 2010. After retirement he helped harvest at Drake Farms. He was a volunteer fireman with the Sherrard Fire Department. He enjoyed playing Yahtzee, Tripoli, and putting puzzles together with his grandchildren. He enjoyed bottle rockets and fireworks. Bruce loved being outdoors, especially fishing and camping. He was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt and Cale Yarborough race. He loved candy, black licorice and smarties being his favorites. He often ate white cake for breakfast.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Brandon (Kena) Breiby, Blake (Crystal) Breiby, Bryce (Cary) Breiby; grandchildren, Hunter, Brylee, Cooper, Madalyn, and Raygen, Keera, Kellen Breiby; sisters, Linda Breiby, Beth (Dan) Parker, Denise (Clay) Sewell; brothers, Brian (Sue) Breiby, Eric (Lisa) Erickson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Julian and Leota DeGreve; and infant daughter Sara Elizabeth Breiby.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 14, 2022.
