Brynn T. Sheley

January 27, 1966 - October 10, 2020

Brynn T. Sheley, 54, of Moline, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home.

He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, Moline.

Brynn was born on January 27, 1966 in Moline, the son of Jim Sheley and Barbara Nelson Sheley. He was married to Amy Fuller Walkup, 1990 to 1995. He later married Christine Angelos on March 25, 2011.

Mr. Sheley had been employed at John Deere Parts Distribution Center, Milan as a forklift operator.

Survivors include his wife, Christine; children, Megan (Pace) Bennett, Ryan Sheley, Connor Sheley, Jordan Sheley; step children, Alexa Stombaugh, Brady Stombaugh, Carson Stombaugh; granddaughter, Palmer Bennett; stepmother Carol Sheley; siblings, Shannon (Beth) Sheley, Ryan (Pat) Sheley, Regan Sheley, Nicole (Todd) Maere; mother in law, Marlo (Don) Suess; brother-in-law John (Laura) Angelos; several nieces and nephews and a special friend Joyce Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Sheley; mother, Barb Sheley and Don Cramer (like a stepfather); granddaughter, Blaine Bennett and sister in law, Suzy Sheley.

Brynn was a loving husband, father, brother and son. He was a Christian man, an avid Chicago White Sox fan and enjoyed music and going to concerts. He was proud of his Irish heritage and Rock Island roots. He had a gift to make people laugh. Brynn would do anything for anyone. He truly loved spending time with his family. He was a respectful, kind, funny and gentle soul.

Those who would like to leave a tribute to Brynn's life, memorials may be made to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave, Rock Island IL, for a dedication on Ben Butterworth Parkway.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.