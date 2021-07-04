Menu
Carey L. Sheets Johnson
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Carey L. Sheets Johnson

August 7, 1977-June 30, 2021

MOLINE-Carey L. Sheets Johnson, 43, of Peoria, Illinois, formerly of Moline, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Peoria.

Carey was born on August 7, 1977, in Silvis, Illinois, to William and Linda Sheets. She spent most of her life in Moline and graduated from Moline High School in 1995. She married Joseph Johnson on April 21, 2017.

Carey had a very outgoing personality and an infectious laugh. She was an avid conversationalist and loved to reminisce about all her life experiences. One of her greatest loves was her family, especially her niece and nephew, Stella and Vincent, and she was anxious to meet her new niece, Penelope. The rocks in Carey's life were her husband Joe and her paternal grandma Wanda Sweat, who she called every day.

Carey had several cats, and they were her babies who she loved beyond measure.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Joe of Peoria. IL; her dad and stepmom, Bill and Lori Sheets of Kansas City, Missouri; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ryan and Jillian and their children Stella and Vincent of Manchester. New Hampshire, and Jacob and Ashley and their daughter Penelope of Kansas City, Missouri; her maternal grandma, Wanda Sweat of Moline; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a special granddaughter, Iris Johnson. She was preceded in death by her mom. Linda Sheets.

Carey will be honored and remembered at a private celebration of life. Memorials can be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Stories and condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jul. 4, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
