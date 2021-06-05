Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl Gerald "Jerry" Abrahamson
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Carl Gerald "Jerry" Abrahamson

January 11, 1934-June 1, 2021

ORION-Carl Gerald "Jerry" Abrahamson, 87, of Orion, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be held from 2-3pm Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm at the church. Private family inurnment will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.

Jerry was born on January 11, 1934, in Moline, the son of Carl and Helen (Walhstrand) Abrahamson. He married Carolyn Anderson on August 28, 1955, in Orion. Jerry was a farmer his whole life. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church as well as the Henry County Farm Bureau. He loved John Deere, antique tractors and was a perfectionist with everything.

Survivors include his wife, children, Duane Abrahamson, Orion, Cindy (Cari Krippner) Abrahamson, Everette, WA; grandchildren, Ashley Abrahamson, Davenport, Jacob Abrahamson, Orion; sister, Marilyn (Richard) Dahl, Silvis; sister-in-law, Mardelle Aukland, Orion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Wallace Aukland.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion
1001 9th Street, Orion, IL
Jun
7
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion
1001 9th Street, Orion, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Duane & Cindy, I am so sorry to hear of your father's passing. I'm thinking of you, your mom and your families at this difficult time. With Sympathy, Denise DeDecker
Denise DeDecker
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results