Carl Gerald "Jerry" Abrahamson

January 11, 1934-June 1, 2021

ORION-Carl Gerald "Jerry" Abrahamson, 87, of Orion, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be held from 2-3pm Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm at the church. Private family inurnment will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.

Jerry was born on January 11, 1934, in Moline, the son of Carl and Helen (Walhstrand) Abrahamson. He married Carolyn Anderson on August 28, 1955, in Orion. Jerry was a farmer his whole life. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church as well as the Henry County Farm Bureau. He loved John Deere, antique tractors and was a perfectionist with everything.

Survivors include his wife, children, Duane Abrahamson, Orion, Cindy (Cari Krippner) Abrahamson, Everette, WA; grandchildren, Ashley Abrahamson, Davenport, Jacob Abrahamson, Orion; sister, Marilyn (Richard) Dahl, Silvis; sister-in-law, Mardelle Aukland, Orion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Wallace Aukland.

