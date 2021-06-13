Carl "Butch" L. Eckermann

February 24, 1938-February 6, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Carl "Butch" L. Eckermann, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Iowa City VA Health Care System, Iowa City. Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life Gathering will begin at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Kiwanis Pavilion at Sunset Marina, Rock Island. A private inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Carl was born on February 24, 1938, in Rock Island, the son of Kenneth and Barbara (Hall) Eckermann. He married Judith A. Ransom on February 24, 1955, in Kahoka, MO, she preceded him in death in May of 2019. Carl was the owner/operator of Construction Machinery, prior to that he was a salesman for Jaydon. Carl was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid boater, having a slip at Sunset Marina for over 40 years. Carl will be remembered as a jokester, and never met a stranger. He was known for never missing his breakfast at McDonald's on 11th Street at 5:30 am every morning. Carl loved and cherished his wife Judy, before her passing he was at the nursing home spending time with her daily. After her passing, he would visit her gravesite at National Cemetery every day.

Carl is survived by his children, Terri (Ken) Reamy, Lutz, FL, Mike (Lynda) Eckermann, Rock Island, Kim Lindsey, Tampa, FL, Barb Griese, Rock Island, and Cindy Eckermann, Rock Island; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and sister-in-laws, Janice (Rene) Segura and Kitty (Bill) Christman, both of Coolidge, AZ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Eckermann, parents, and granddaughter Ashlyn Marshall.

