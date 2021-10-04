Carl G. Ferrel

July 29, 1950-October 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Carl G. Ferrel, 71, of Rock Island, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Preemption Cemetery, Preemption, Illinois. Memorials may be made in care of Niabi Zoo or your favorite veteran organization.

Carl was born in Iowa City, Iowa on July 29, 1950, a son of Donald and Jane S. Lee Ferrel. He worked sixteen years for the Laborer's Local Union #309, Rock Island.

Carl was a phenomenal billiards player and was an avid writer and author. He was proud to have several books of poetry published. Carl was an environmentalist who thoroughly enjoyed nature. He was also an advocate for many veteran organizations. Carl was a good hearted, loving brother.

Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Donald (Julie) Ferrel Sr., Laurel, Montana, Harold Schweickhardt, Reynolds, Randy (Karen) Schweickhardt, Milan, Linda Schweickhardt, Rock Island and JoAnn (Bob) Dryoel, Rock Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Harold Schweickhardt and an infant brother.

