Carl L. Hay Jr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Carl L. Hay Jr.

October 3, 1930-December 18, 2021

Carl L. Hay Jr., 91, of Blue Grass, formerly of Milan, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. A private memorial service will be at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private inurnment with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Carl was born October 3, 1930, in Rock Island, a son of Carl and Ann (Knorr) Hay. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and married Gloria E. Mullen on November 12, 1954, in Moline. She preceded him in death on April 11, 2020. Carl worked as a claims manager at Modern Woodmen of America for over 40 years. He enjoyed camping, woodworking, spending winters in Texas, and visiting Mexico. Carl was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Those left to cherish Carl's memory include his children, Lynn (Dave) Snyder, Milan, Carol (Jeff) Parr, Rock Island, and Carl "Buddy" (Paula) Hay, Moline; grandchildren, Cindy (Phil) Bisby, Milan, David (Amy) Snyder, Rock Island, Scott Snyder, Bettendorf, Kelly Parr, Moline, Kristen Parr, Carbon Cliff, Adam Hay, Bettendorf, and Stephanie Hay, Moline; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; parents; and sister, Adeline Taylor.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss, and vaguely remember your dad, and we are related. My mother was Marjorie Helen Hay and married Henry DeSmet. I recall as a small child visiting with Carl and Anna, and also Adeline and Cliff Taylor. My grandfather was Henry Hay. I recall that your dad was called Bud, at least by my parents.
Eleanore L DeSmet
Family
December 20, 2021
