Carl L. Hay Jr.

October 3, 1930-December 18, 2021

Carl L. Hay Jr., 91, of Blue Grass, formerly of Milan, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. A private memorial service will be at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private inurnment with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Carl was born October 3, 1930, in Rock Island, a son of Carl and Ann (Knorr) Hay. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and married Gloria E. Mullen on November 12, 1954, in Moline. She preceded him in death on April 11, 2020. Carl worked as a claims manager at Modern Woodmen of America for over 40 years. He enjoyed camping, woodworking, spending winters in Texas, and visiting Mexico. Carl was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Those left to cherish Carl's memory include his children, Lynn (Dave) Snyder, Milan, Carol (Jeff) Parr, Rock Island, and Carl "Buddy" (Paula) Hay, Moline; grandchildren, Cindy (Phil) Bisby, Milan, David (Amy) Snyder, Rock Island, Scott Snyder, Bettendorf, Kelly Parr, Moline, Kristen Parr, Carbon Cliff, Adam Hay, Bettendorf, and Stephanie Hay, Moline; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; parents; and sister, Adeline Taylor.

