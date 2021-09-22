Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carma J. Hulting
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Carma J. Hulting

March 24, 1944-September 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Carma J. Hulting, 77, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home. A memorial service for Mrs. Hulting will be 2:30 pm, Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Carma was born on March 24, 1944 in La Harpe, Illinois, a daughter of Floyd and Stora (Green) Bundy. She married Roy Hulting on September 5, 1964 in Rock Island. Mrs. Hulting worked for many years at Augustana College before her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, camping, watching baseball and going out to eat.

Survivors include her husband, Roy; daughters, Cheryl Hulting, Minneapolis, MN. and Cindy (Michael) McCarty, Rock Island; brothers, Marvin (Teresa) Bundy, Milan and Patrick Bundy, East Moline.

Carma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Merle and Victor Bundy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.