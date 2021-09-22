Carma J. Hulting

March 24, 1944-September 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Carma J. Hulting, 77, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home. A memorial service for Mrs. Hulting will be 2:30 pm, Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Carma was born on March 24, 1944 in La Harpe, Illinois, a daughter of Floyd and Stora (Green) Bundy. She married Roy Hulting on September 5, 1964 in Rock Island. Mrs. Hulting worked for many years at Augustana College before her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, camping, watching baseball and going out to eat.

Survivors include her husband, Roy; daughters, Cheryl Hulting, Minneapolis, MN. and Cindy (Michael) McCarty, Rock Island; brothers, Marvin (Teresa) Bundy, Milan and Patrick Bundy, East Moline.

Carma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Merle and Victor Bundy.

