Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol A. Sundvall

Carol A. Sundvall

January 12, 1939-November 24, 2020

Carol A. Sundvall, 81, of Lynn Center, passed away, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Private services will be held. Burial will be at Orion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.

Carol was born on January 12, 1939, in Moline, the daughter of Charles and Carol (Keller) Pruessing. She married Michael Sundvall on August 8, 1980, in Rock Island. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Carol graduated from Augustana College. One thing she most enjoyed was square dancing. Carol taught first grade at Rock Island School District Thomas Jefferson School for 34 years.

Survivors include her husband, son, Tom (Belinda) Carlson, Littleton, CO; grandchildren, Luke and Mia Carlson; daughter-in-law, Cindy Carlson, Warsaw, IN.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jim Carlson; and sister, Patricia.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.