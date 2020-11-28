Carol A. Sundvall

January 12, 1939-November 24, 2020

Carol A. Sundvall, 81, of Lynn Center, passed away, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Private services will be held. Burial will be at Orion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.

Carol was born on January 12, 1939, in Moline, the daughter of Charles and Carol (Keller) Pruessing. She married Michael Sundvall on August 8, 1980, in Rock Island. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Carol graduated from Augustana College. One thing she most enjoyed was square dancing. Carol taught first grade at Rock Island School District Thomas Jefferson School for 34 years.

Survivors include her husband, son, Tom (Belinda) Carlson, Littleton, CO; grandchildren, Luke and Mia Carlson; daughter-in-law, Cindy Carlson, Warsaw, IN.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jim Carlson; and sister, Patricia.

