Carol Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Carol Allen

December 11, 1930-September 13, 2021

MOLINE-Carol Allen, 90, of Moline, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Allure of Moline, East Moline.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline. Visitation will be an hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Parish Church, Moline.

Carol was born on December 11, 1930, in Moline, the daughter of Clarence and Myrtle Engstrom. She married Quinn Charlton and later married Donald Allen in June 1970 in Rock Island. He preceded her February 12, 2010. She worked at Palmer College of Chiropractic doing clerical work. She was a member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Carol enjoyed singing and collecting dolls.

Survivors include her children, Gwyn Charlton, David (Mary) Charlton, Larry (Petti) Charlton, and Charles Charlton, 5 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
