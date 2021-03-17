Carol Brewer

October 30, 1932-March 15, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Carol Brewer, 88, of East Moline, IL, will be 1 pm Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome/. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to attend must wear face coverings and respect social distancing. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Mrs. Brewer died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Carol Green was born October 30, 1932, in Jamestown, NY, the daughter of James and Esther (Gustafson) Green. She graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College and began a career as a Home Economics teacher. She was married to Donald Brewer for 56 years, until his death on January 31, 2014. She was active in her community, including serving as President of the East Moline School Board. Carol was an avid quilter, knitter, and seamstress. Later in life, she and a friend owned and operated the Stitch Niche in Rock Island. She was an active member of Questers, PEO, loved to travel and play bridge. Most of all she loved taking care of her family as wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma.

Survivors include her children, Bill Brewer, East Moline, Melissa (Steve) Hodges, Springfield, IL, Bob (Sara) Brewer, East Moline, and Steve (Julie) Brewer, Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Erika, Rachel, Elaina, Alex, Delaney (Danny), Arden, Rob (Megan), Mindy (Andrew), and Jeffrey (Kayla); great grandchildren Camille, Ava, Boston, Isaac, and Brynn; brothers, Larry Green (Linda Moynihan), SC, and Jimmy (Bonnie) Green, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her granddaughter, Michelle, and sister-in-law Tina Green.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, East Moline, where she and Donald were faithful members and servants since 1960.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.