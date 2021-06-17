Carol A. Hyett Close

July 9, 1940-June 15, 2021

Carol A. Hyett Close passed away at her home on June 15, 2021. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 19th at 10:00 AM at the Hamlet Perryton Presbyterian Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Hamlet Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 PM on Friday at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Memorials may be made to Hamlet Cemetery or to the Hamlet Perryton Presbyterian Church.

Carol Ann was born on July 9, 1940 in Rock Island County, Illinois to L. Rex & Eileen "Babe" (Vetter) Hyett. She married David Close on April 15, 1962 at the Aledo United Methodist Church. From this union, 2 children were born, Gayle and David Gregory.

Carol worked various jobs beginning at Eagles Stores, followed by many years at Marriage and Family Counseling. She retired from Hamlet Mutual Insurance Company. She was busy in her retirement years golfing and traveling, with many winters in Hawaii and the southwest. She was an avid golfer, playing 3 days a week at home and many courses in the U. S. and Canada. She was a long-time member of the Outing Club and Pinnacle Country club.

Carol was a very active member of the Hamlet Perryton Presbyterian Church and of Chapter H, PEO. She served for many years on the Mercer County YMCA endowment board and was a strong supporter of the YMCA.

Carol was an excellent cook, making great family dinners and the best coconut cream pie in the universe! Her rhubarb pies were also delicious. In her spare time, she made beautiful quilts for every baby born into the family. Carol was a kind and caring person with only friends, no enemies.

Those left to cherish Carol's memory include her husband, David; children and spouses: Greg & Brenda Close and Gayle Reid & Scott Jenkins; Grandchildren: Austin, Shelby & Connor Reid; Nicholas & Barbara Close and Conner & Jacob Jenkins; and her niece, Lisa Finch, and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lane Hyett; and a nephew, Lance Hyett and a son-in-law, Joe Reid.