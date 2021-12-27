Menu
Carol Dawson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Carol Dawson

August 2, 1940-December 24, 2021

Carol Dawson, 81, of New Boston, died December 24, 2021 at home.

A private service will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Carol was born 8-2-1940 to Paul and Esther Grizzle. She was a 1958 graduate of Joy High School. On 9-2-1962 she married Dennis Dawson, they were married until his passing. Carol had worked as a Registered Nurse in Peoria for 30 years.

Survivors are her children: Sheryl (Jeff) Cusey and Chris (Ivy) Dawson, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and siblings: Gary Grizzle, Mary Watters, Linda (Barre) Fields, and Robert Grizzle.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 27, 2021.
