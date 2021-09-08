Carol J. Hamilton

November 11, 1935-September 4, 2021

MOLINE-Carol Jean Hamilton, 85 of Moline, formerly of San Diego CA passed away Saturday September 4, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street Campus Davenport IA. Private Graveside Services will be held at Rock Island Memorial Park.

Carol was born November 11, 1935 in Rock Island Il, the daughter of Cecil Floyd "Dick" Hamilton and Fern Marie (Stifter). Carol was a teacher and coach at Madison High School in San Diego CA. She retired in 1991. She enjoyed teaching and coaching both High School Varsity Volleyball and Varsity Softball. She was a pioneer in her field and faced many daunting challenges in the formative years of women's competitive High School athletics. The Lady Warhawks Softball team brought home championship trophies three straight years from 1981 to 1983. Carol was recognized and inducted into the San Diego County High School Coaching Legends in 2002. Carol loved San Diego and her many friends. She enjoyed working at Sea World after her retirement. Carol moved back to Illinois in 2014 to be closer to her family. She enjoyed tending to her cactus garden, her bear collection and especially enjoyed her little dog, Almond and her cat.

Carol is survived by her sister Nancy Hamilton, her niece Debra (Mark) Kirkhove, a nephew Don (Brenda) Kabel and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dreoofuneralhome.com.