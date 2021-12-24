Menu
Carol Hantz
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Carol Hantz

October 9, 1946-December 22, 2021

Carol L. Hantz, 75, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando, FL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7pm Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a Christian Wake service at 3:30pm. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. The family requests that masks be required for all services. Memorials can be made to ARC of the Quad Cities or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Carol was born October 9, 1946 in Moline, the daughter of Robert and Mae (Nelson) Hendricks. She married Jimmie Hantz on January 15, 1966 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Carol retired from Moline Forge in 2001 as Corporate Treasurer.

She was a life member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline and a member of Friends Circle Club, Moline where she served as past president of the Women's Auxillary. She enjoyed wintering in Florida, was an avid reader and loved traveling.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmie; children, Lisa Ferguson, Moline, Angela (Kenneth) Tubbs, Roseville, CA and Jimmie (Denise) Hantz, Jr., Moline; grandchildren, Michael, Michelle, Carolynn, Amber, Payton, Kendell, Paul, Trumayne, Brandon, and Adison and great grandchildren, Amiliona, Bryoni and Ellowyn. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Taft and brother, Robert Hendricks.

Condolences may be left or a video viewed at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
