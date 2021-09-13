Carol Hilger

February 7, 1941-September 9, 2021

MOLINE-Carol A. Hilger, 80, of Moline, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home.

A private burial will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Carol was born February 7, 1941 in Moline, the daughter of Albert and Dorothy (Hall) Schweitzer. She married Donald D. Hilger on June 13, 1959. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2018.

Carol worked for the Moline School District as a secretary. She was the past president of M.A.E.S., a member of the Independent Order of Forester and the Heartland Travelers Club. She enjoyed camping, reading and spending time with her granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her daughter, Corrine Dawson, Moline, granddaughter, Julia Dawson (Brian Haines), Milan and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Richard, son-in-law, David Dawson and brothers, Thomas and Jack Schweitzer.

A special thank you to Unity Point Hospice, niece, Patty Malmstead, her husband, Mike, niece, Susie Johnson, Brian Haines and Sherri Cole for bringing comfort in her final days.

