Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Hilger
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Carol Hilger

February 7, 1941-September 9, 2021

MOLINE-Carol A. Hilger, 80, of Moline, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home.

A private burial will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Carol was born February 7, 1941 in Moline, the daughter of Albert and Dorothy (Hall) Schweitzer. She married Donald D. Hilger on June 13, 1959. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2018.

Carol worked for the Moline School District as a secretary. She was the past president of M.A.E.S., a member of the Independent Order of Forester and the Heartland Travelers Club. She enjoyed camping, reading and spending time with her granddaughter, nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her daughter, Corrine Dawson, Moline, granddaughter, Julia Dawson (Brian Haines), Milan and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Richard, son-in-law, David Dawson and brothers, Thomas and Jack Schweitzer.

A special thank you to Unity Point Hospice, niece, Patty Malmstead, her husband, Mike, niece, Susie Johnson, Brian Haines and Sherri Cole for bringing comfort in her final days.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We will keep Carol in our prayers knowing she is now free of pain. That she is happy again to be with Don.
Howard and Genie Stein
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results