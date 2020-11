Carol M. Coder

April 25, 1942- November 11, 2020

Carol M. Coder, 78, of Mesa, AZ passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Banner Health, Mesa. Graveside services will be live-streamed at 10 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter 299 C/O Van Hoe Funeral Home ltd., 1500 6th Street, East Moline, IL 61244.

Carol Graham was born on April 25, 1942 in Moline, the daughter of James and Doris (Peel) Graham. She married David Coder on December 2, 1961 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hampton. Carol loved swimming, fishing, sewing, and the last several years bike riding.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and brother George Graham. Survivors include her husband, David, daughter, Debbie (Len) Moser, Washington, MI, brothers, Walter (Jeanette) Graham, Paynesville, MN and James (Gerry) Graham, Hampton and several nieces and nephews.

