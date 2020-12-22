Menu
Carol M. Plantz
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Carol M. Plantz

December 27, 1925-December 18, 2020

Carol M. Plantz, 94, formerly of East Moline, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Silver Cross Health and Rehab, Rock Island.

Carol was born on December 27, 1925, in Maquon, Illinois, the daughter of John and Mabel (Shafer) Dubat. She married Willis Plantz on January 29, 1949, in East Moline. He preceded her in death on August 6, 1992. She previously worked as an accounting clerk for Fairbanks Morse Weighing System Division of Coltec Industry in East Moline, retiring in January of 1974, after 30 years. She was a member of Wildwood Church where she was part of the visitation committee and helped in the kitchen. Carol was an Honorary member of the 313th regiment, 79th infantry division. She was the past president of the Women's Club of East Moline and was a member of the Rock Island County Historical Society and the Moline Viking Club. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, sewing, photography, painting and dancing.

Survivors include her cousins, Mick Bruce, Sherry Stark, Terry Bruce, Marsha Norte, Dru Heggen, Tom Courtney, and Ted (Sandra) Malcor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Amber Cancer Society, Wildwood Church, or Friends of East Moline Public Library.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2020.
Carol lived across the street from our family when we were growing up. She was always a kind and loving soul:) She was good friends with my parents and sweet to my children:)
Therese Painter James
December 23, 2020
