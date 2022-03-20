Carol Sergeant

December 22, 1943-March 18, 2022

COAL VALLEY-Carol Sergeant, 78, Coal Valley, IL, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Oakwood Country Club, 1067 US Highway 6, Coal Valley from 2:30-5:00 PM.

Carol Reynolds was born on December 22, 1943 in Geneseo, IL, the daughter of William and Bertha (Willems) Reynolds. She graduated from Aledo High School. She worked in data processing for Royal Neighbors, retiring in January of 2000. She married Jerry Sergeant on July 18, 1964 in Galesburg. Carol loved life, living it to the fullest. She was always busy-busy, go go go, from golfing up to 6 times a week, bowling, riding Harley Davidson's with her husband, to playing Euchre, dancing and her weekly coffee group. Carol was a lifetime member of Oakwood Country Club and had two holes-in-one! Carol loved her family most of all, she enjoyed playing Uno with her great-grandchildren. Carol enjoyed a couple Bud Lights with the girls, never wanting to miss out on a good time.

Survivors include her husband Jerry, children, Connie (Bruce) Schultz, East Moline, Mickey (Diana) Sergeant, Beaverton, OR, grandchildren; Ryan Rafferty, Erin (Derrick) Cullison, Brooke Schultz, Brandt Schultz, Anaya Sergeant and Sarah Sergeant, great-grandchildren; Paisley, Lincoln, Wesley and Grace, and sisters; Sharon and Linda.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Ann.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice who provided exceptional care, compassion and support to Carol and her family through her bout with cancer. The family would like to express thanks to Darcey, Dianna, Steve, Tara, Jade and Julie.

