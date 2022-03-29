Carolanne "Cici" Delles

April 12, 1987-March 27, 2022

SILVIS-Memorial services for Carolanne "Cici" Delles, 34, of Silvis, IL, will be 4 pm Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 1-4 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

Miss Delles passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Genesis Silvis, where she was reunited with her beloved dog, Sunshine Daydream.

Carolanne was born April 12, 1987, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Douglas and Tammy (Gustafson) Delles. She worked at Johnny's Italian Steak House, Moline. Cici loved her nieces and nephews more than words could express. She was the best Aunt ever. She loved her family with her whole heart and would do anything for them.

Survivors include her mother, Tammy Loranger, Silvis; her father, Doug Delles, Moline; her twin, Leigh (Cori) Larson, Moline, siblings, Aaron Delles (fiancée, Jade Eld) East Moline, Jordan Delles (fiancée, Courtney Rice), Silvis; Rick Abrahamsen, Davenport, IA, Dale (Lauren) Flewellyn, FL, and Bobby Flewellyn, FL; grandmothers, Sandy Delles, Moline, and Judy Gustafson, Moline; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Russel Gustafson, Nellie Gustafson, and Don Delles; step parents, Prim Delles and Dave Loranger; and aunt, Joyce Keller

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

