Carole S. Thorman

November 2, 1941-November 5, 2020

Funeral services for Carole S. Thorman, 79, of Hampton, IL, will be 11 am Thursday, at Christ Anglican Church, 1717 8th Ave, Moline, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Mrs. Thorman died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at OSF Hospital, Peoria, IL.

Carole Patteson was born November 2, 1941, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of Jesse E. and Lydia J (Mitchell) Patteson. She married Donald L. Thorman April 16, 1988, in Davenport, IA. She was a graduate of California High School, Whittier, CA, Class of 1959. She worked for United Township High School as a secretary and for the registrar's office, retiring in 1996. In retirement she worked part-time at Von Maur and Christ Church.

Carole had a passion for Christ. She went on mission trips to Haiti, enjoyed bible studies, and volunteered much of her free time to church activities. She also was an avid reader, loved watching old murder mysteries and detective shows, and when visiting would insist on playing games with her kids and grandkids. Rummikub was her favorite.

She is survived by her three children: Becky (Dan) Christal, Coal Valley, IL, Tom (Pam) Dennis, Bonita Springs, FL, and Rob (Sue) Dennis, Wauconda, IL; nine grandchildren: Claire, Conner, Carine, Cara, Shauna, Jake, Brooke, Dakota, and Shannon; and five great-grandchildren: Terner, Tenley, Teagan, Talyn, and Eleanor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don (1991), and sister, Diane Elderson (2020).

The family asks in lieu of flowers that a memorial for Carole be made to Christ Anglican Church, 1717 8th Ave, Moline, Il (www.christchurchmoline.net). It was a place of joy, comfort, and friendship to her for nearly 50 years.

