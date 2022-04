Carole "Jean" Waller

December 23, 1933-April 5, 2022

Carole "Jean" Waller, 88, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Hope Creek Care Center. Graveside services will be 9am, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline.

Carole was born December 23, 1933, in Moline. She graduated in 1951 from Moline High School. She was an avid member of the First Covenant Church in Moline and was also a member of the Silver Chalice Circle of Kings Daughter. Carole worked at John Deere Plow Planter for 17 years and was transferred to John Deere Harvester in East Moline, for 6 years.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Joan Johnson) Waller, Kathleen (Paul) Pecchia, Lynnette (Kent) Stone, Steve (Dawn) Waller; 6 grandchildren, Pete (Jessa), Tom (Bonnie), Lillie, Steven, Andrew, Danielle; 8 great-grand children, Lennon, Reid, August, Jude, Kaylie, Aubrie, Ethan, and Nolan.

