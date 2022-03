Carolyn J. O'Neill

July 12, 1929-February 23, 2021

Carolyn J. O'Neill, 91, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday February 23, 2021 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Graveside services will be 10:30am Saturday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Carolyn was born on July 12, 1929 in Davenport, IA., the daughter of Ransom and Grace (Norton) Diller.

She married Roy O'Neill. Mrs. O'Neill loved playing cards and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Bonnie) O'Neill, MT.; son in law, Kevin Moreno; grandson, Jason (Sami) Burkhart; sister, Donna Rock.; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Susan Kay Moreno.