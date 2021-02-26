Carolyn Jean Snider

October 14, 1930-February 25, 2021

Carolyn Jean Snider, Wife, Mom, Gram and Sister, passed peacefully Thursday February 25th, 2021.

A small family service will be held honoring Carolyn. Condolences can be sent online at esterdahl.com. Memorials can be sent in Carolyn's honor to QC Paws Animal Shelter 4001 78th Ave Moline, IL 61265.

Carolyn was born in the rural countryside near Monroe Missouri on October 14th, 1930, daughter of Emery and Gladys Daniel. She graduated from Monroe City High school, class of 1948. During Sunday School she met Lynn Snider at the age of 16. They were married on September 17th, 1950.

Lynn and Carolyn left Missouri for Moline where Lynn could find employment as they started their lives together. While Lynn was at work Carolyn was hard at work at home.

Raised on a farm in the tough times of the 30's and 40's Carolyn learned her skills through life experiences. She gave birth to two daughters, Linda and Karen and gave a new meaning to 'Homemaker' than you can find in the dictionary. The list of duties she took care of around the house were extensive. She was a great cook and provided all the meals for the family. Thanksgiving dinner was her specialty including her homemade noodles. She did much of the yard work as well as taking care of the gardens and canning produce all summer.

A neighbor who worked at Sears & Roebuck offered Carolyn a job to sew clothing for the store mannequin displays. With that she bought material to sew clothing for both daughters for years. One of the many things she was known for was her Barbie doll clothes. The intricate hand beading and one-of-a-kind clothes were in high demand as gifts.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Barbara, and grandson, Aaron Morford.

She is survived by her husband Lynn, sister, Marie (Tommy) Philliber, daughters, Linda (Robert) Pearson, Karen (Rod) Jensen, and granddaughter, Jodi Jensen (fiancé Mitch) and great-grand dog Otter.

Lynn and Carolyn loved life together and lived for each other and their family. Family was very important, including their pets, none more loved and missed than Harley, their cat for many years.

