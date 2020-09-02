Carrie Bragg

November 19, 1947-August 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Carrie Bragg, 72, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at her family home.

A private memorial service will be 2:00pm on Saturday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, services will be broadcast on at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream, for those unable to attend. Public visitation will be from 1:00pm to service time at the funeral home. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Carrie was born on November 19, 1947 in Mt. Olive, MS, the daughter of EJ and Ella Mae (Smith) Mickeal.