Carrie Bragg

November 19, 1947-August 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Carrie Bragg, 72, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at her family home.

A private memorial service will be 2:00pm on Saturday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, services will be broadcast on at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream, for those unable to attend. Public visitation will be from 1:00pm to service time at the funeral home. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Carrie was born on November 19, 1947 in Mt. Olive, MS, the daughter of EJ and Ella Mae (Smith) Mickeal.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
