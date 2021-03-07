Catherine "Isabelle" Hansen

September 26, 1926-March 6, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Catherine "Isabelle" Hansen, 94, of Rock Island, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family. She fought valiantly against the bile duct cancer she was diagnosed with just 1 year and 8 days before her death.

There will be a family only visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be open to the public at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all funeral attendees at the church. A private family burial ceremony will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island following the funeral.

Isabelle was born Catherine Isabelle Kirchner, on September 26, 1926, daughter of Joe and Nellie Kirchner of St. Patrick, MO. She was the oldest of six children.

Isabelle attended grade school and high school at St. Patrick, graduating in 1944. She married James "Jim" Hansen in St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick, MO on July 6, 1945.

When Jim completed his Army service, they moved to the Quad Cities, IL, where they both found employment. They especially liked living in Rock Island, where they raised a family of five children.

Isabelle went to work at the Rock Island Arsenal as a clerk typist, and steadily worked her way up. In 1980, Isabelle was the first woman to be appointed to the level of Senior Executive Service. She was the Deputy for Procurement and Production when she retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1985.

While Head of Procurement and Production, Isabelle was responsible for many successful projects, but one she remained especially proud of was the Procurement Intern Program which allowed women in secretarial positions to study and test for positions in management; something that had been unattainable for them previously. The program was immensely successful, enhancing the careers of many women, and filling newly opened positions in Procurement and Production for which there had not been enough qualified applicants.

In recognition of outstanding contributions to the execution of the Department of Army munitions and weapons programs, Isabelle was inducted into: The Joint Munitions Command, Rock Island, IL, Ammunition Hall of Fame, July 2013; The Army Ordnance Corps Hall of Fame, Ft Lee, VA, May 2014; and The Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame, Huntsville, AL, January 2015.

After retiring from the Rock Island Arsenal, Isabelle was employed by Hercules Aerospace, Inc. and retired from there in 1995.

Isabelle has always enjoyed traveling and throughout the years has visited Italy and Germany with her sisters, and she made a religious pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Bosnia with her grandson Devin Hansen and his wife, Lisa. She and Jim traveled to Hawaii, and went on several cruises, including a cruise to Alaska in 2000 on which ten family members joined them.

She enjoyed meeting with her brothers and sisters weekly via Zoom, researching family genealogy, keeping up on US and World news on her iPad, and talking with all her family members as often as possible. She was a member of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association), and especially enjoyed attending several potluck and holiday party meetings. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, where she faithfully took part in perpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament for 22 years, from the time perpetual adoration was begun at St. Pius X in 1994.

Isabelle is survived by daughter, Joan Holgate, Rock Island; sons, John Hansen, Milan; and Robert "Bob" Hansen, Rock Island; Grandchildren Kenneth Holgate, Davenport; Thomas Holgate, Aurora, CO; Trish Holgate-Norris, Bettendorf; Melinda Holgate-Leenerts, Rock Island; Elizabeth Holgate, Round Rock, TX; Tamara Robinson, Stafford, VA; Pamela Barrios, Rock Island; Christopher Hansen, East Moline; Devin (Lisa) Hansen, Coal Valley; Catherine "Katy" Hansen, Milan; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, as well as her sisters, Virginia Collins, Spring Valley, IL, and Lucille Hungate, Galesburg, IL; and her brothers Howard Kirchner, Canton, MO, and Harold Kirchner, Anchor Point, AK.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Whitey" Hansen (2017), two sons, James B. Hansen (1994), and Joseph M. Hansen (2020); and her brother Clarence Kirchner (2015).

Flowers may be sent to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201. Or, donations may be made in Isabelle's honor to St. Pius X Catholic Church, St. Pius X Catholic Church Food Pantry, or to the QC Haven of Hope.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.