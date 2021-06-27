Cecil "Rickey" Hudson

January 27, 1948-May 15, 2021

Cecil "Rickey" Hudson, 73, of Stanwood, Wash., formerly of the Quad Cities, died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Skagit Valley Hospital, Mt. Vernon, Wash. Cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in Rickey's memory.

Rickey was born in Galesburg, Ill. on January 27, 1948, a son of Cecil Wasson and Beth Nixon Hudson. He married Vivian Edkin-Beard whom preceded him in death in 2006.

Rickey was an engineer for many years. He started his career at Stanley Consultants in Muscatine prior to moving to Washington D.C. where he worked on the subway system. He and Vivian later moved to Seattle, Washington where he retired as a store clerk from a co-op grocery store.

Rickey loved spending time at the ocean and his motorcycle in his earlier years. He enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his neighbor's dogs and never missed his morning cup of coffee.

Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Terry (Martha) Hudson, Galesburg, Ill., Rodney (Peggy) Hudson, Sandford, NC and Jeri (Jim Barnette) Bolis, Milan; eight nieces and nephews; and special friend, Virginia "Ginny" Bartleson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers, Duane and Alan Hudson.

