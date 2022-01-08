Warrant Officer Cecil E. Hutson, U.S. Army (Ret.)

February 25, 1934-January 6, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Warrant Officer Cecil E. Hutson, U.S. Army (Ret.), 87, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, Iowa.

Services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 13, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Cecil was born February 25, 1934, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to Joe and Litha (Robinson) Hutson. He married Susan G. Hassler on June 18, 1960, in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. She died December 8, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army for 45 years, beginning his military service as a medic in the Korean War. He was later inducted into the Ordnance Corps Hall of Fame and was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations throughout his career, including the Distinguished Service Medal. He was acknowledged as the foremost nuclear weapons expert the Army has ever known.

Upon his retirement in April 1996, he was recognized by General Dennis Reimer, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, as the last active duty soldier who served in the Korean War. His reputation preceded him and he was known for his exceptional performance of his duties and his service to his Country.

Cecil is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy (Dennis) Carr of Moline, Sharie (Sherman) Loney of Rock Island, Laura (Fred) Behan of Decatur, Alabama, and Margie Hutson of Moline; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Andrew, Stacey, Sarah, Mollie, Susie, Ceci, and Bre; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Gavin. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, his parents, and two sisters.

