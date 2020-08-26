Chad W. Armentrout

September 22, 1975- August 24, 2020

KEITHSBURG-Chad W. Armentrout, 44, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at home.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 29th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Keithsburg…followed by a private family service. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. Please note, all social distancing guidelines will be observed. Memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

Chad William Armentrout was born September 22, 1975 in Galesburg, Illinois and raised in Keithsburg. Chad and his family moved to Cape Coral, Florida in 1985 where he attended school, made many long lasting friends and learned how to play the saxophone. He graduated from Mariner High School in 1993. Chad moved back to Keithsburg in 2004, where he resided until his passing.

Chad had a love for speed. Whether it be BMX bike racing or a souped up Nova, anything to make his mom sweat. He was all about sports! Watching Walter Payton run the ball or Michael Jordan dunk the ball – and of course, watching his Cubbies kick some Cardinal butt! But most of all, Chad loved his nephews and niece. They could make him smile even on the hardest of days.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother: Leslie Palmer Laughlin (Jim); sisters: Mindy Armentrout, Toby Livingston (Matt), Ginger Nash and Cheyenne Armentrout; nephews and niece: Jacob Miller, Brenna Livingston, Lucas Armentrout, William Roy Armentrout II and Dillon James Armentrout as well as many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his father: William R. "Willie" Armentrout, his grandparents and his long time friend: Joe Connelley.

