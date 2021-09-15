Menu
Charles Alexander
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Charles Alexander

August 6, 1937-September 11, 2021

Charles Alexander, 84, of Aledo, Illinois, passed away at Genesis Medical Center – East Rusholme Campus, on September 11, 2021, with his family at his side. Cremation rites have been accorded per his wishes. There will be a memorial service at The Aledo United Methodist Church Saturday, September 18, at 11:00 am. A private burial at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family.

Family and friends are invited to view the full obituary and express online condolences at www.mvcremation.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
The Aledo United Methodist Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
