Charles "Pickle" Burns

December 3, 1938-December 19, 2021

MOLINE-Charles "Pickle" Burns, 83, of Moline, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at home.

Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. - Noon, Monday, December 27, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted. Memorials may be made to Remember the Fallen (https://rememberthefallen.net)

Charles was born on December 3, 1938, in Matherville, IL, the son of John Francis and Violet Louise (Palmer) Burns. He married Wanita M. Hawn on October 4, 1964, in Buffalo Prairie, IL. Charles graduated from Sherrard High School and Lincoln Barber College. He barbered at Heberlings and Jim Beams Barber Shops on the Avenue of the Cities in Moline before entering the U.S. Navy. He was previously employed by UnityPoint Health as security, retiring in 2000 after 20 years. Charles liked collectible cars and dancing to country music. He was given a lifetime membership from contributions made to Moline American Legion Post 246 and a was lifetime member of Chapter 299 Vietnam Veterans.

Survivors include his wife, Wanita, daughters, Cindy (Brian) Lindsey, and Julie Wilson; grandchildren Emiley (Matt) Luckey, Jacquelyne (Trey) Black, Sean (Andrea) Black, Ben Lindsey, Morgan Lindsey, Bridget (James) Crocker, great grandchild, Noah Lindsey; and special brother Rex McIntire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Phyllis and a brother John Burns Jr., MIA-KIA/POW in Korea.

