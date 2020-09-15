Charles C. Heggen Sr.

March 25, 1934- September 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Charles C. Heggen Sr., 86, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children, Friday September 11, 2020 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, September 18, 2020 at Broadway Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, as Charles was a Cancer Survivor or to the Backwater Gamblers Waterski Show Club as Charles was an avid fan.

Charles was born on March 25, 1934 in Alleman, IA., the son of Henry S. and Nora (Ward) Heggen. He married LaMona Poggenpohl on June 21, 1953 in Des Moines, Ia.

Mr. Heggen had been employed at Walgreens Drug Store for 23 years and prior to that at Schlegel's Drug Store for 20 years, as a pharmacist.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Rock Island. Charles excelled at woodworking and loved making miniatures and doll houses. Charles enjoyed attending his Family's Sporting Events & Activities. Charles and LaMona were avid genealogists, upon Retirement Charles and LaMona loved traveling, they especially enjoyed their trip to Norway where they were able to visit the Heggen Family Home and learn more family history.

Survivors include his children, Charles (Robbin) Heggen Jr., Rock Island, Michael (Carmen) Heggen, Tampa, Fl., Dennis (Patricia) Heggen, Rock Island, Deborah Heggen, Rock Island, Randall (Elizabeth) Heggen, Rock Island; grandchildren, Charles III (Angela), Jason, Tiffanie (Isidro), Joshua, Jeffery, Elizabeth (Nels), William, Samuel (Chelsay), Hilary, Matthew (Julie), Mitchell (Erin), Christopher (Lisa), Daniel, Sarah (Aaron); great grandchildren, Charles IV, Emilie, Mackenzie, Ashlie, Lynzie, Jason Jr., Ella, Lamon, Devin, Nora, Isabel, Sofia, Ruby, Max, Julian, Marilyn, Dakota, Jackson, Sawyer, Henry, Liliana, Oliver; great-great grandchildren, Yariyah, Isaiah; sister, Donna Jean Grubb, California; sister-in-law Sylvia Heggen of Des Moines, Ia. Beloved Schnauzer Bridget.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, LaMona; parents, Henry and Nora; siblings, Bernadine McKay, Ronald Heggen, Robert Heggen, Rose "Arlene" Parmenter, Merrill Heggen, Marion Heggen, Dean Heggen, Virgil Heggen; grandson, Bryan Smith.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.