Charles "Chuck" F. Calhoun

April 22, 1936-March 27, 2022

GENESEO-Charles "Chuck" F. Calhoun, a lifelong resident of Geneseo, 85, passed away on March 27, 2022, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Long Term Care Facility. A funeral service will be held at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Monica Corsaro will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home.

Chuck was born in Geneseo, Illinois, to S. Fred Calhoun, and Marjorie Clark Calhoun on April 22, 1936, and was the youngest of three (3) children. On November 17, 1957, he married Janice Mortonson and in October 1969 they were blessed with their only child, Karen.

Chuck spent his career at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 1991, and spent his retirement cruising around town, in his garden, or at Farm & Fleet or B&B, and the Geneseo Donut Shop.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Janice O. Calhoun; daughter, Karen M. Balzer (Matt Balzer) of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, and his grandchildren, Nick Balzer (Nicci Balzer) of Colona, Illinois, and Erin Balzer of Pleasant Valley, Iowa; as well as his nieces and nephews and of course, his loving and very spoiled Bulldog, LuLu. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his 2 sisters, Ruth Riggle and Lois Fowler, and his niece, Diane Taylor.

Memorials can be made to the Charles Calhoun Memorial Fund, to be distributed between the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center (Iowa City, Iowa), American Cancer Society and others.