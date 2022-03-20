Charles "Charlie" A. Cheesman

October 1, 1936-March 18, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Charles "Charlie" A. Cheesman, 85, of Rock Island passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Milan Post 569 baseball team or the Rock Island Conservation Club.

Charlie was born on October 1, 1936, a son of Lonnie and Lillie (DeMoss) Cheesman. After high school, he went on to serve our country during the Korean war with the US Army. He married Sandy Long on November 21, 1981. He worked in maintenance for the Rock Island/Milan School District, retiring from Earl Hanson Elementary School in 2004. He was a member of the Milan VFW and American Legion. He especially enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Rock Island Conservation Club. Charlie was a fan of the Cubs, Bears, Bulls and Hawkeyes. Fastpitch softball was a major part of his life. He was a pitcher for the Argus Softball team in the early 60's, playing in the World Softball Tournament at Douglas Park in Rock Island. Charlie continued with his love of softball by helping coach at Rock Island High School and Blackhawk College. He also helped to found the Rock Island Red Sox baseball team.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandy; children, Ryan (Melissa) Barton, Davenport, Michael (Jennifer) Long, Rock Island and Steven (Yvonne) Long, Oakdale, MN; and grandsons, Austin, Brant, Jacob and Lucas; and brother, Virgil Cheesman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Drake Long; brothers, Wayne, Willis, Frank, Richard and Jessie Cheesman; and sister, Tessie Albright.