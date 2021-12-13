Charles Richard "Dick" Dahl

February 5, 1928-December 11, 2021

Charles Richard "Dick" Dahl, 93, of Orion, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Funeral services will be at 10am on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St Paul Lutheran Church, 1001 9th St, Orion, IL. Visitation will be from 4pm-7pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the church. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to the church or the Orion Fire Department.

Dick was born February 5, 1928, in Orion, the son of Charles and Frances (Peterson) Dahl. He served in the United States Army. Dick married Marilyn Abrahamson October 1, 1954, at St Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Dick was a lifetime farmer, with a passion for photography and spent time as a professional wedding photographer. He was a lifetime member of St Paul Lutheran where he was a board member, usher, and Sunday school teacher. Dick was a member of the VFW and the Orion American Legion. He served on the Henry County Selective Service Draft Board. He was a member of several camara clubs. Dick was the first elected president of Henry County Pork Producers. He was a member of Johnson Round Barn Association and Henry County Farmer Bureau. Dick was a member of a couples Card Club for over 60 years. He loved volunteering at Henry County Historical Society, Bishop Hill, IL. Dick enjoyed swimming, camping, and motorcycled until he was 85.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Jeffrey (Debbie) Dahl, Orion, Jay (Donna) Dahl, Orion; grandchildren, Andy (Jill) Dahl, Kayla (Bryce) Halferty, Morgan (Fiancé, Austin Hutcherson) Dahl; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Bryce & Brianna Dahl, and Brysen Halferty; brother, James Dahl; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Beatrice Strandlund, Rosemary Jagger; and brother, William Dahl.

