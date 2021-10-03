Charles Russell Fiser

July 29, 1941-September 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Charles Russell Fiser, 80, of Rock Island, IL passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and children on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Mr. Fiser had battled a second time with lung cancer. All services for Charles will take place on Monday, October 4 at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. The Visitation will begin at 9:30 am at church with the funeral services to follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be conducted by the Moline American Legion. A family and friend luncheon will be at Edgewood at the conclusion of the Graveside Service.

Charles Fiser was born on July 29, 1941 in Marion, Indiana. He is the son of Charles Pete Fiser and Dorothy (Leisure) Entwistle. Charles attended Moline schools before choosing to serve our country in the Navy.

Charles married, Bonnie Ann Mullikin on August 22, 1964. They celebrated 37 years of marriage before her death in 2001. He later married, Donna (Shreve) Mander on May 14, 2004 and celebrated 17 years of marriage. Charles began working at a young age at Lagomarcino's, then after the Navy he worked 25 years at International Harvester. After the closing of IH, Charles completed his education by earning his GED and began work at the Rock Island Arsenal; he retired after working 25 years. Charles worked multiple jobs throughout his life; including, Sears, Rock Island County Courthouse as a bailiff and many other odd jobs. He worked hard in all he did to provide a great life for his family.

Charles loved to travel. He was able to travel to Alaska, Hawaii and Turkey while working for the Arsenal. He loved his home and the weather in Florida where he could golf daily, go to the beach and spend time with friends. Charles was a devout Christian and was blessed to go on different Mission Trips including two to Haiti. At church he served as a Deacon, Elder, was part of Ministry Teams and Praise Teams. He was part of a Barbershop Quartet and he enjoyed many building projects. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. Charles was his kids' biggest fan in all their activities. And he loved pets, especially his beloved, "Bella" who was his and Donna's baby.

Charles Fiser is survived by his wife, Donna Mander Fiser, of Rock Island; two children, Chuck (Susan) Fiser (Davenport, IA), Ann (Gregg) Schipper (Erie, IL) and two bonus sons, Matt Mander (Rock Island, IL) and Mark Mander (Moline, IL); Seven grandchildren, Alec and Andrew Fiser, Kyle, Kelly and Kara Schipper, Morgan Mander and Madison Mander. Two sisters, Marilyn Brown and Sharon Mee and a sister-in-law, Marian Hoffman.

Charles is proceeded in death by his parents, his first wife Bonnie; two brothers, Tom Hoffman and Bill Hoffman; and a sister Margaret Kaskadden.

Memorials can be made to The Gathering African Well Fund.

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Online condolence, wheelanpressly.com.