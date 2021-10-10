Charles T. Headley

January 30, 1941-October 8, 2021

REYNOLDS-Charles T. Headley, 80 of Reynolds, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Private family burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Per his wishes, no public services will be held.

Charles Thad was born on January 30, 1941, in Rock Island, Illinois to Clair Henry & Linnie Wanda (Wood) Headley. He attended college at Iowa Wesleyan prior to going in the United States Navy, where he served as a Photojournalist. He married Joan Kleinsmith on February 11, 1967.

Charles was with CASE IH as a Photographer before taking over the family business in Aledo, Headley Bus Service. He retired from the bus service in 1995. He was also a local family photographer. In his spare time, he enjoyed model airplanes and going to air shows. Charles also enjoyed taking trips on his Harley. He had a deep love for animals and took many into his home. Charles had many special animals, but "Joey" was a favorite.

Those left to honor Charles memory include his wife: Joan; his 3 sons and their wives: Thad H. & Christiana Headley of Rock Island; Lance E. & Erin Headley of Reynolds; Charles L. "Chad" & Karri Headley of Reynolds; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.