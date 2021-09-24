Charles "Chuck" Hein

May 14, 1930-September 21, 2021

CLINTON-Charles "Chuck" Hein, passed away at his home September 21, 2021, surrounded by family at the great age of 91. He resided in Geneseo, IL but was originally from Clinton, IA. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Timothy Doty will officiate. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:30, prior to the service on Monday, at the funeral home. Military honors by the Moline American Legion, Post 246. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the charity of your choice, in honor of Chuck.

Chuck was born May 14, 1930, to the late Renatus (Ray) Hein and Thelma (Cook) Hein who were known for the "Hein Bakery" in Clinton, IA. Chuck graduated from Clinton High School in 1948, he attended the University of Iowa with a swimming Scholarship, served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954, receiving awards in swimming competitions during his enlistment, then working at DuPont in Clinton, Iowa after his discharge.

Charles was married to Sylvia Carton in May 1999, at the little brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. He always said that was the best thing he'd ever done in his life, he therefore inherited even more kids! Chuck loved children, being blessed with 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. David Carton of Geneseo; Connie (Carton) Clark (Mike) of Geneseo; Dan (JoLynn) Carton of Sullivan, IL, and Dennis (Debbie) Carton of Princeville, IL; many more Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Chuck was a member of several clubs throughout his life, the Moose Lodge, Rebuilding together, Kiwanis and the VFW. He enjoyed woodworking, making marble game boards, square and ballroom dancing, playing games and cards and laughing with his friends. He loved to ride his bicycle and drive the many cars he's owned.

He was a very devoted swimmer his entire life into his senior years, winning Senior Citizen Olympic Medals in Illinois and Iowa for the fastest swimming record in his age groups.

The lord guided his steps throughout his life and the church he attended was the First Presbyterian in Geneseo. He volunteered and gave of himself, donating time, talent, a committed blood donor, fund raisers and giving from his heart which was always larger than life.

Immediate surviving family members include the light of his life, his wife, Sylvia Carton; his Daughter Robin Hein of Camanche, IA; his son Keith (Deb) of Clinton; his son Steven Hein of Clinton and his Daughter Jan (Hein) Griessler (Joe) of Elgin, IL.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Brother Raymond J. Hein, Son Terry Hein, Grandson Steven Hein Jr. and many extended family and friends. We will miss Chuck immensely but hope as he looks upon us from above, we can make him as proud of us as we were of him.