Charles Kerofsky

May 23, 1928-December 31, 2021

Charles Kerofsky, 93, of Moline, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Cedarhurst Memory Care, Moline. Funeral services will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Rev. Mark DeSutter will be officiating. Visitation is from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial is at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Charles was born May 23, 1928 in Moline, the son of Maryan and Bronislawa (Jalbrzykowska) Kerofsky. He was employed at the former Western Electric as a Repairman. Charles served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

Charles will be missed by his family, including his nieces and nephews; Michael Kerofsky, Moline, Gary Kerofsky, Moline, Donna Lawhorn, East Moline, Marie Kuchara, Moline, Cindy Kallman, Denver, CO, Thomas Freund, Austin, TX and Jerry Freund, Sisters, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 sisters and 6 brothers. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneeralhome.com.