Charles "Chuck" Koker

October 10, 1935-March 11, 2021

NEW WINDSOR-Charles "Chuck" Koker, 85, of New Windsor, Illinois died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at home.

Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded and a private family memorial will be held. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola is assisting the family.

Charles was born October 10, 1935 in Moline, Illinois a son of Charles and Goldie Redden Koker. He graduated from United Township High School. Chuck served in the Army, stationed in Alaska. He retired from International Harvester after 30+ years of service. Chuck and his long-time companion, Tane VanDusseldorp, raised her four children Sandra, Gene, Dave and Mike. Chuck enjoyed going to auctions, tractors, watching NASCAR, shopping with his grandkids; he was an avid scrapper.

Surviving are his closest family and caregivers: Sandra Monzon, granddaughter: Ericka (Michael) Chezum as well as their children: Emily, Matthew, Ethan and Elizabeth. Other survivors include sister: Kay (Ed) Wriedt, as well as Gene, Dave and Mike VanDusseldorp and their families; grandchildren: John and Paul Monzon; great grandchildren: Drake, Darrian and Delilah Monzon; and many other grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Richard and Chuck's twin, Donald and his long time companion: Tane.

