Charles E. "Chuck" Meyer

December 4, 1938-December 14, 2021

Charles E. "Chuck" Meyer, 83, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, after a fall at his home.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, at Trimble Funeral Home, 1700 1st Street, Coal Valley, with The Rev. Tim Snart officiating. Visitation is one hour before the service. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory and burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Charles Earl Meyer was born December 4, 1938, in Peoria, Illinois, to Earl and Mildred (Maston) Meyer. He graduated from Kingsford, Michigan High School, and married Coral Dibble Bowles on April 28, 1973, in Canton, Illinois. She died September 1, 2014. He was employed at Eagle Food Warehouse in Milan for 40 years. He was very active in the Lions Club, serving as District Governor in 1991-1992, was president of the Coal Valley Lions Club several times, and wrote the District Newsletter for several years. He served as Coal Valley Township Clerk and on the Coal Valley Cemetery Board, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley. Chuck enjoyed crossword and logic puzzles, reading, and his computer, and especially loved being with people.

Chuck is survived by siblings, Jim Batterton, Gale Batterton, Margaret Chilcote, and Lois Elledge; numerous nieces and nephews and their children; a daughter Shelly and her family; daughters, Rebecca Abbott and her husband Charles, and Jennifer Bowles; a grandson, Matthew Abbott; and a sister-in-law and friend, Elnor Simmons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Coral; his father, Earl Meyer; his mother and stepfather, Mildred and William Batterton; and siblings, Glenn Batterton, Dale Batterton, and Kathleen Steckler.

Chuck's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.