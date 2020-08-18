Menu
Charles Richard "Chuck" Grunwald
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Charles "Chuck" Richard Grunwald

April 3, 1930 - August 15, 2020

GENESEO - Charles "Chuck" Richard Grunwald, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living, Geneseo. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Tim Doty will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Moline Memorial Park, Moline, IL. A memorial visitation will be held from 12 – 1 p.m., prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church or Gilda's Club of Davenport, IA.

Chuck was born April 3, 1930, the son of Harold and Edith (Nordstrom) Grunwald, in Moline, IL. He graduated from Moline High School in 1948. On September 6, 1951, he married Barbara Wood at a service held in Moline. He was employed as a sales representative for several building material suppliers then later retired from Payless Cashway. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis Club, Colona, and Gilda's Club, Davenport. He enjoyed fishing, making walking canes, and woodworking. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara; daughter, Mindy Grunwald, Farmington, MN, and Kathy (Allen) Alexander, East Moline, IL; son, Jon (Wendy) Grunwald, Geneseo, IL; grandchildren, Brandon Meeks, Jake Grunwald, and Brandon Alexander; and sister, Janet Gillette, Rapid City, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Edith.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL 61254
Aug
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL 61254
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Chuck was my neighbor. He loved to be near the river as I do. His three children had a father that would do anything for them. I admired his abilities to go to work and provide a living for his family under physical difficulties. My condolences to the family of Mindy, Cathy, John & Barb.
Sharon Pirkl
Friend
August 17, 2020